KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

