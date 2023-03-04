KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 353.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In other KLA news

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile



KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.



