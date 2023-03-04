Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ETR:KBX opened at €65.88 ($70.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of €80.24 ($85.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.84.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

