Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 2.9 %

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

