Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22. Kroger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

