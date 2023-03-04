Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Acquires 577 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises 0.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 823.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEICO Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

