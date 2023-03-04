Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173,550 shares during the period. VolitionRx comprises approximately 3.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 5.68% of VolitionRx worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

In other VolitionRx news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 335,489 shares of company stock valued at $627,262 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VolitionRx Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.92 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNRX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VolitionRx Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

