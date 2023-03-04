Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

