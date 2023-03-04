Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $61.03 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $76.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

