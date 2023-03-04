Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

