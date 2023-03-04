Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

