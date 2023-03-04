Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

