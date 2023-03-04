Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

