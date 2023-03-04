Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,144 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

