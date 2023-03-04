Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

