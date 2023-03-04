Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 110,410 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 6.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $31,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,553 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

