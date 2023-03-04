Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

CZR opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.