Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $40.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

