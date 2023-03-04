Lansing Street Advisors Buys 176 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.23 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

