Lansing Street Advisors Buys 2,155 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $83.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

