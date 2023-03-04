Lansing Street Advisors Has $46,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

