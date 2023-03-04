Lansing Street Advisors Has $823,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

