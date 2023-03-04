Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
