Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.