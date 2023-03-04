Lansing Street Advisors Sells 16,159 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

