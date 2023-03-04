Lansing Street Advisors Sells 3,188 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.74.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

