Laqira Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $201,220.36 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $201,220.36 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

