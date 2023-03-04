Latash Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Latash Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 0.4% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Latash Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 769,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.9 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

