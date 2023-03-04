Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 920 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $77,142.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,666.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.