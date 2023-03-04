Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 500,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

