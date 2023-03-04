Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 1,033 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,341 shares of company stock worth $3,494,172. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.