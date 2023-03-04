Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $16.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,599,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

