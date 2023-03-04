Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 33,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

