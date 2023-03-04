Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after acquiring an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $318.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $255.52 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

