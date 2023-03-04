Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

