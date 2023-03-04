Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

