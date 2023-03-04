Lavaca Capital LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.