Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.70 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.