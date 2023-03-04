Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014,617 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises approximately 3.1% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Everbridge worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $122,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $8,029,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 154.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 118,784 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.