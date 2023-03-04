Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leatt Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 3,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. Leatt has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.
About Leatt
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leatt (LEAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.