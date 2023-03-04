Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 3,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. Leatt has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

