Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.51.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.