Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.