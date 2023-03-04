Leelyn Smith LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.4% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.81.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

