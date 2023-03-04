Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.84 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

