Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.51 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

