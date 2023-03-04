Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Shares of HON opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

