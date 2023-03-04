Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock opened at $318.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $255.52 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.