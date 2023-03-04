Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 8,593 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.