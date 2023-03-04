LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €68.78 ($73.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.46. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($104.79).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.