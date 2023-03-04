LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Update

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 123,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

