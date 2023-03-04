Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,663.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning stock remained flat at $9.23 during midday trading on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

